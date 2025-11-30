Get the Apple Pencil Pro at $30 Off!

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro marked $30 off. Gain ultimate creative control over your canvas with the Apple Pencil Pro when you use gestures like squeeze and barrel roll so you can access your tools.

You can change your brush and strokes easily, and haptics allow you to feel shapes snap into place when you are using it so that it doesn’t feel wonky. Use built in apps like free form and notes, and turn your device into your personal canvas for your next creative output. You can maneuver the pencil perfectly and can do it all with tilt, pressure sensitivity, low latency and pixel-perfect precision along with a flat edge. Change tools easily by just tapping the pencil with your finger.

The Apple Pencil Pro can be paired to your device and be charged magnetically. Take notes during a lecture or meeting, marking documents, creative projects for work and school with the Apple Pencil Pro. Get yours now!