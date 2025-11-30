Daily Deals

Get the Apple Pencil Pro at $30 Off!

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro marked $30 off. Gain ultimate creative control over your canvas with the Apple Pencil Pro when you use gestures like squeeze and barrel roll so you can access your tools.


You can change your brush and strokes easily, and haptics allow you to feel shapes snap into place when you are using it so that it doesn’t feel wonky. Use built in apps like free form and notes, and turn your device into your personal canvas for your next creative output. You can maneuver the pencil perfectly and can do it all with tilt, pressure sensitivity, low latency and pixel-perfect precision along with a flat edge. Change tools easily by just tapping the pencil with your finger. 

The Apple Pencil Pro can be paired to your device and be charged magnetically. Take notes during a lecture or meeting, marking documents, creative projects for work and school with the Apple Pencil Pro. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple Pencil Pro: Latest Model - Device Compatibility Check Required - Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt and Pressure Sensitivity, Perfect for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Charges and Pairs Magnetically Apple Pencil Pro: Latest Model - Device Compatibility Check Required - Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt... $129.00 $94.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

