Get the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS at $70 Off!

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 in 46mm size with accurate GPS capabilities marked $70 off. The Series 11 smartwatch is a strong fitness partner with features like Heart Rate Zones, Pacer, Workout Buddy, and training load, which gives you insight into your workout and helpful metrics like intensity. 


The watch can detect potential signs of hypertension and chronic high blood pressure so you can take steps beforehand. You also gain more health insights, like sleep metrics and sleep apnea. The watch has safety features built in, making it capable of detecting hard crashes, falls, and connecting the user to emergency hotlines automatically to help them receive medical attention immediately.

You can use the Apple Watch for a maximum of 24 hours of normal use, and gain 8 hours of battery life for normal usage with merely 15 minutes of fast charging. Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 with GPS now!

