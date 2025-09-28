Get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at $19 off!

The newly released Apple Watch Ultra 3 is already discounted on Amazon, bringing the price down from $799 to $780. The smartwatch is powered by Apple Intelligence, accommodating athletes, cyclists, and health enthusiasts’ needs. It can suggest workouts that are personalized for you and monitor your running power.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 gives you valuable insights, letting you know if you have an irregular heart rhythm, potential hypertension, your heart rate, the status of your daily health, and your sleep score. It can last up to 42 hours of battery life with normal use, and you can get extra usage for up to 72 hours when it is in Low Power mode.

The watch is the best workout buddy you could ask for with a Pacer, heart rate zone, and precision dual frequency GPS. Get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 now!