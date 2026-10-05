Daily Deals

Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $19 Off

The Ultra 4 has a new feature called Readiness that lets you know if you should test your limits or take the day off and rest. One clear score tells you your status and analysis happens with vitals, sleep, and your recent activity.


The high-end watch has the most accurate heart sensor, measuring your HRV every 5 minutes to provide insight on recovery and stress and heart rate readings every five seconds. The watch is the ultimate fitness companion, tracking distance biked, ran, and triathlons. It features a dual-frequency GPS, Heart Rate Zones and Pacer.

Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $19 Off

The Ultra 4 features Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features that engage the AI with your voice in the watch. Audio intelligence helps you summarize or get you up to speed with conversations that you might have missed.

Grab the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 for $19 off on Amazon today!

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