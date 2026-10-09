Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $24 Off!

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is the latest iteration of the Ultra Watch, featuring a new Readiness feature that lets you know your status for the day, whether you should test your limits or take the day off by analyzing sleep, vitals, and your recent activity.

The smartwatch is a versatile fitness partner, tracking distance covered by mountain biking, triathlons, and runs, and has features such as Heart Rate Zones, dual-frequency GPS, training load, and Pacer. The device provides you with insight into your health that tracks sleep and blood oxygen. It can detect car crashes or falls and connects you to emergency services automatically. Satellite features are built in to let them know of your situation.

The Ultra 4 has Apple Intelligence and Siri AI support, allowing for free-flowing conversation and brainstorming. You also summarize conversations with Live Rewind and catch some things you may have missed with Audio Intelligence.

Grab the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 with a $24 discount on Amazon today!

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