Daily Deals

Get the Baseus PicoGo Pro 100W Smart Display Charger at $20 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Get the Baseus PicoGo Pro 100W Smart Display Charger at $20 Off

The Baseus PicoGo Pro features 5-layer Thermal Management that merges a high-efficiency AHB architecture, MCU controller, and Dual GaN technology, with smart temperature control for better charging efficiency and cooling to protect your devices.


It is a 3-in-1 charger that enables you to charge 3 devices simultaneously and features a compact design with foldable prongs to bring with you during your trips easily without taking up much space. Enjoy 100W of charging to stay powered.

Get the Baseus PicoGo Pro 100W Smart Display Charger at $20 Off

Your battery is preserved with Active Battery Care, made to keep your battery safe. It reduces unnecessary power delivery after charging and features an interactive smart display that shows metrics such as protocols and charging time; it also shows Peeko Emojis, making charging fun.

Accommodate charging needs with the strong Baseus PicoGo Pro AH22 100W Smart Display Charger on Amazon with code BSAH2295T for $20 off today!

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