Get the Beats Solo 4 at 35% Off!

By Samantha Wiley
The Beats Solo 4 is marked $70 off on Amazon, which is a great deal for headphones that can create an immersive experience when you’re listening to music, jamming, watching a good movie, or playing your fave game titles.


Featuring dynamic head tracking and personalized spatial audio, you can customize your listening profile and hear music all around you, even while you move. The Beats headphones feature an ultralight ergonomic design and ultraplush ear cushions made for comfortable all-day wear, ergonomically angled adjustable ear cups to fit your ears securely.

The headphones feature up to 50 hours of battery life and up to 5 hours of playback so you can listen to your music, watch movies and shows for hours on end. With fast fuel, just 10 minutes of charge can give you five hours of playback. Class 1 Bluetooth connection enables longer range and less frequent dropouts and disconnections.

If you are looking for the perfect headphones, the Beats Solo 4 is for you! Get yours today.

