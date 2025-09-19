Get the iPad 7 512GB at $100 Off!

Amazon has the iPad 7 with 512GB storage marked $100 off. It’s a good deal for an iPad powered by the A17 Pro chip and comes with Apple Intelligence. The device can run smoothly and ultrafast, and can reliably tackle your heavy tasks and projects, with ample storage to save your videos, photos, documents, and other files in your device.

Equipped with a Liquid Retina display and built with advanced technology like ultralow reflectivity and P3 wide color, viewing on your screen is comfortable with reduced glare, letting you clearly see all the amazing true-to-life colors!

The iPad is compatible with accessories like the Smart Folio, which protects your iPad and lets you prop it up, acting as a stand for convenient viewing. You can use the Apple Pencil for recreational purposes to spark your creativity and for taking notes during lectures or editing photos. Upgrade to the iPad 7 today!