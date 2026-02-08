Get the iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi at $99 Off

The iPad Mini 7 is on sale at $99 off. The device is powered by the A17 Pro chip and has Wi-Fi 6E for strong and fast performances, downloads and streaming, along with stunning graphics. It also features 256GB of storage, giving you plenty of room for your games, photos, documents, movies, and work or school projects.

The iPad’s 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display is made with advanced technology for an unparalleled experience, where everything you see looks vibrant. It’s the perfect size for watching and playing on your iPad while you comfortably hold your gadget. Apple accessories like a smart folio provides protection and added convenience as an iPad stand, while an Apple Pencil Pro gives precise control over your creative workflow.

The iPad Mini 7 is equipped with a 12MP Wide back and Ultra Wide front camera allowing you to capture videos and photos in 4K, look clear in meetings and recordings, and get a crisp digital scan of your documents.. Get yours now!