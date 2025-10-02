Daily Deals

Get the iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe at $5 Off!

By Samantha Wiley
Get the iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe at $5 Off!

Amazon has the iPhone 17 MagSafe-compatible Case at $5 off. The Apple-designed case is built with a sapphire crystal that is paired with a conductive layer, which relays movements of your finger for smooth camera control on your iPhone 17.


The case is made from flexible materials and polycarbonate to create a smooth-textured and lightweight case. It is compatible with MagSafe accessories, and you can seamlessly attach your charger to the back of the case with built-in magnets to wirelessly charge your device. 

Get the iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe at $5 Off!

You can carry your iPhone 17 around worry-free with a durable case that can effectively protect your device, with raised edges to protect against drops and scratches. It provides a perfect fit for the iPhone 17, with options to choose your device model on the listing.

If you are looking for a case that won’t add much bulk while protecting your iPhone 17, this Apple-designed clear case is the perfect choice. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPhone 17 Clear Case with MagSafe MagSafe and Camera Control: Lightweight Phone Case, Wireless Charging Compatible, Smooth Glossy Finish Apple iPhone 17 Clear Case with MagSafe MagSafe and Camera Control: Lightweight Phone Case, Wireless... $49.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Apple Watch Series 3 Models and iPhone 11 Pro Max Deemed As Vintage
Apple Watch Series 3 Models and iPhone 11 Pro Max Deemed As Vintage
1 Min Read
New Vision Pro Apparently Confirmed by FCC Leak
New Vision Pro Apparently Confirmed by FCC Leak
1 Min Read
New MacBook and iPad Confirmed by FCC Leak
New MacBook and iPad Confirmed by FCC Leak
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Is Offering A 3-Month Free Trial Of Apple Music
Apple Is Offering A 3-Month Free Trial Of Apple Music
1 Min Read
New iOS Racing Game Uses AirPods for Controls
New iOS Racing  Game Uses AirPods for Controls
1 Min Read
Get the Apple Magic Keyboard at $20 Off
Get the Apple Magic Keyboard at $20 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Closing In On Mass Production Dates For Two External Monitors for Mac
Apple Closing In On Mass Production Dates For Two External Monitors for Mac
1 Min Read
Scrapped Budget-Friendly Apple iPad Revealed By 2011 Prototype
Scrapped Budget-Friendly Apple iPad Revealed By 2011 Prototype
1 Min Read
University Park Village Apple Store Relocating Soon
University Park Village Apple Store Relocating Soon
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $9 off
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $9 off
1 Min Read
Charging Speeds Of Base iPhone 17 Models Tested
Charging Speeds Of Base iPhone 17 Models Tested
1 Min Read
Lost your password?