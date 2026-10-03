Get the M6 Mac Mini 16GB/256GB at $19 Off

The Mac Mini has been refreshed, powered by the M6 chip for next-level AI capabilities and a stronger CPU, allowing you to handle heavy AI workloads. Each core of the GPU is powered by a Neural Accelerator. Get up to 32GB of unified memory.

Apple Silicon on the Mac Mini is made to handle heavy AI workloads with no trouble, allowing you to use large LLM’s on the Mac Mini directly. It also features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things neat while protecting your data and keeping it safe.

The Mac Mini is a compact device that can fit in almost any setup without feeling out of place. Don’t let the size fool you; at 5×5 inches, it can run and handle almost anything you put up with no problem.

Grab the refreshed M6 Mac Mini 16GB/256GB for $19 off on Amazon today!

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