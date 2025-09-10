Get the Powerbeats Pro 2 at $50 Off!

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 off on Amazon. The earbuds has the best-performing ANC technology developed, allowing you to block the world around you when you put them on so you can focus on your workout, your fave tunes, and when in a call or meeting.


Featuring dynamic head tracking and personalized spatial audio, the Powerbeats Pro 2 is expected to deliver an immersive listening experience. The device has up to 45 hours of battery life with its charging case, which is smaller by 33% compared to its predecessor. The earbuds are also the first pair to support wireless Qi charging.

It’s also equipped with the new Heart Rate Monitoring feature that uses LED optical sensors when both earbuds are on, pulsing at 100 times per second for real-time monitoring of your pulse. If you are looking for an advanced pair of earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro 2 is for you! Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - Noise Cancelling, Heart Rate Monitor, IPX4, Up to 45H Battery & Charging Case, Works with Apple & Android - Hyper Purple Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - Noise Cancelling, Heart Rate Monitor, IPX4, Up... $249.99 $199.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

