Daily Deals

Get the VOLTME 35W Dual Wall Charger for Only $9.99!

By Lucy Bennett
Get the VOLTME 35W Dual Wall Charger for Only $9.99!

Amazon has the VOLTME 35W Dual Wall Charger at a whopping 58% off. 


Get 35W of USB-C fast charging with the VOLTME wall charger, allowing you to charge your iPhone 14 at full speed, from 0-50% in less than 30 minutes, so you don’t have to wait long to charge your device. 

Get the VOLTME 35W Dual Wall Charger for Only $9.99!

The charger is powered by the latest technology for GaN III to charge your device efficiently and safely by minimizing heat generation and maximizing the charger’s performance.

The charger has 2 USB-C ports so you can charge 2 devices at the same time, such as your iPhone, laptop, and tablet. It has a small and compact design, so you can fit the charger into your setup seamlessly and bring it anywhere without the bulk.

If you are looking for a charger to meet your charging needs at home and when away, get the high-quality VOLTME 2-in-1 Wall Charger today!

Preview Product Price
VOLTME USB C Charger, 35W Dual Port Fast Charger, Compact Wall Charger Block for MacBook Air, iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/13, Galaxy, Pixel 4/3, iPad/iPad mini VOLTME USB C Charger, 35W Dual Port Fast Charger, Compact Wall Charger Block for MacBook Air, iPhone... $23.99 $9.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Peacock and Apple Collaborate To Provide a $15 Monthly Bundle
Peacock and Apple Collaborate To Provide a $15 Monthly Bundle
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Promises To Expand Apple’s Investment In China
Tim Cook Promises To Expand Apple’s Investment In China
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro With Touch Screen & OLED May Launch As Early As Next Year
MacBook Pro With Touch Screen & OLED May Launch As Early As Next Year
1 Min Read
The Baseus 6-in-1 Power Strip is 38% Off
The Baseus 6-in-1 Power Strip is 38% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announces The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro
Apple Announces The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
Revamped Vision Pro Headset Released By Apple, Featuring Dual Knit Band and M5 Chip
Revamped Vision Pro Headset Released By Apple, Featuring Dual Knit Band and M5 Chip
2 Min Read
Apple Releases The New M5 iPad Pro
Apple Releases The New M5 iPad Pro
1 Min Read
The AirTag 4-Pack Is $34 Off
The AirTag 4-Pack Is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Public Beta Testers Can Now Try The New Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3
Public Beta Testers Can Now Try The New Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3
1 Min Read
Stocks For Apple TV and HomePod Mini Running Out
Stocks For Apple TV and HomePod Mini Running Out
2 Min Read
Unique Labubu Gifted To Tim Cook During Trip To China
Unique Labubu Gifted To Tim Cook During Trip To China
1 Min Read
Anker’s 7-in-1 Nano Charging Station is 33% Off
Anker’s 7-in-1 Nano Charging Station is 33% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?