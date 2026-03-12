Get Up to $100 off on M4 iPad Air

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
You can enjoy a discount of up to $100 off for the M4 iPad Air with various configurations when purchasing on Amazon. The 13-inch M4 iPad Air has been revamped and been given the M4 chip for faster speeds and fluidity allowing you to multi-task and run heavy tasks like editing. It is also compatible with Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system to help get things done.


The device features a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display made from advanced technology like ultralow reflectivity, P3 wide color and True Tone allowing for an immersive and bright viewing experience as everything you see looks visually stunning.

iPadOS makes everything convenient, allowing for flexible window management and a liquid glass design. You can also run apps and get a lot of work done with other features and game-changing capabilities offered by iPadOS.

Get Up to $100 off on the new M4 iPad Air today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with... Buy on Amazon

