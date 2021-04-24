GhostVolt – File Encryption Software: Lifetime Subscription is 91% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the GhostVolt Encryption Software: Lifetime Subscription, which allows you to keep your data protected by enterprise-level technology.

Is having utmost privacy and digital security very important for you? Then you shouldn’t miss out on GhostVolt. The software contains all the encryption solution you need to keep prying eyes and hacks away from your digital files.

The encryption software is made to be user-friendly and non-intimidating so you can encrypt your data as needed in a snap. GhostVolt uses 256 bit data encryption and auto-checks against passwords that have been hacked for absolute peace of mind.

The GhostVolt – File Encryption Software: Lifetime Subscription normally costs $350, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.99. What’s more, you can get an additional 20% off when you use the code WELOVEMOM on April 19 to 26 and May 7 to 9.