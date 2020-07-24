Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station is now 20% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station, which gives you three useful devices in one.

A digital clock, a wireless charger, and a Bluetooth speaker. How much would you pay for each? With the Gotek Music Station, you can enjoy all of them without adding extra clutter. Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth and start streaming your favorite music.

If your mobile supports Qi charging, then lay it on top and the battery starts carrying juice. Moreover, you get a nice and glossy digital clock that can wake you up in the morning and tell the time with 3 brightness levels.

Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station

The Gotek Music station has a built-in 2,000mAh battery that’s charged via USB-C and provides up to 8 hours of audio playback. It can also play music via AUX input or TF slot with a microSD card.

It costs $56.99 and is an excellent value for money. Get yours today!