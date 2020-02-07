Get 50% off on the Hombli Smart IR Remote Control

iLounge has a special deal on the Hombli Smart IR Remote Control, which allows you to control just about any smart home device or TV using your smartphone.

How awesome would it be if you could turn your mobile into a universal remote? With the Hombli companion and central hub app, you can!

Hombli Smart IR Remote Control

Download the Hombli Smart Life app and you get access to more than 80,000 IR devices, including DVD players, audio systems, PVRs, set-top boxes and TVs. Experiment around the house and you’ll find that you can control some of your appliances too.

Being an app, you can control your appliances remotely even when you’re not at home. You can even use Google Assistant or Alexa for hands-free voice commands.

The Hombli Smart IR Remote Control normally costs $39.95, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $19.95. You get 50% off with our deal.