HYFIT Smart Portable Training System is 24% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the HYFIT Smart Portable Training System, which allows you to work out with resistance bands and data sensors anywhere.

Smart home gym has never been this good. The HyFit Gear 1 is a smart resistance training and fitness app in one. Experience a full-body workout and get your stats tracked as you move.

The high quality resistance bands allow you to do just about any exercise to increase range of motion or to improve endurance, muscle tone, strength, power and more. Strategically-placed sensors give you readouts such as force, calories burned and resistance, and even does the counting for you.

The HyFit app contains helpful and detailed workout guides from professional trainers. It’s been featured in Wareable, Forbes, Military.com and Yahoo! Finance, so you know it’s a great value product.

The HyFit Smart Portable Training System normally costs $329, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $249. You get 24% off with our deal.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
