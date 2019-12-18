Get 50% off on the HyperCharger PRO V.2 All-in-One Charger

iLounge has a special deal on the HyperCharger PRO V.2 All-in-One Charger, which allows you to charge up to three devices simultaneously.

In today’s society where an individual has 3 or more devices with him at all times, a power bank is a necessity. But why bring separate cables when you can get the HyperCharger PRO, which has a built-in 3-in-1 cable for all prevailing connectors?

HyperCharger PRO V.2 All-in-One Charger

With the 8,000 mAh powerbank you get a micro-USB, USB-C and Lightning cable, which should be enough to provide two to three full charges of your iPhone, iPad, and wearables. The best thing about the HyperCharger V.2 is that it can provide simultaneous juice when you connect 3 devices on up to 25W power.

The HyperCharger Pro All-in-One Charger normally costs $49.99, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $24.99. Plus, enter the code ‘MERRYSAVE15‘ and get an additional 15% discount in the process. That’s more than 50 percent in savings.