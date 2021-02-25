HyperGear Quake Wireless Speaker with Built-in Power Bank is 25% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the HyperGear Quake Wireless Speaker with Built-in Power Bank, which allows you to pump out the tunes and have a backup power source for your devices in a portable speaker.

HyperGear’s Bluetooth speaker is tough, rugged and has an ultra-useful feature every weekend warrior, camper or traveler must have. With it, you can stream high fidelity audio or receive calls via the 20 watt component and built-in mic. Playtime is at an impressive 15 hours, thanks to the massive 5,000 mAh battery pack. A single USB out can take care of charging matters so you can continue to use your smartphone in emergencies.

The speaker also supports aux-in for wired playback. The shell is IPX4 waterproof, resistance and impact proof and can survive a beating!

The HyperGear Quake Wireless Speaker with Built-in Power Bank normally costs $59 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $44.99. You get 25% off with our deal!