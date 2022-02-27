iFinancer Income & Expense Tracker is 36% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the iFinancer Income & Expense Tracker, which allows you to take full control of your finances and monthly budget.

iFinancer is an intuitive and easy to use tool for financial planning. For starters, you can set parameters such as expected savings, earnings and spending in your local currency, then track your expenses and keep an eye on the balance. It supports multiple income sources and grouping in terms of expense categories as well.

When the budget is near the set limit, iFinancer sends out an alert so you can plan in advance. It works on any device that can open a web browser for utmost convenience. Charts, graphs and past activities serve to bring you up to speed with just a single glance.

iFinancer Income and Expense Tracker normally costs $30, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $19. You get 36% off with our deal. Get it today!