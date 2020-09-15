iKlips C Apple Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive is 26% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the iKlips C Apple Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive, which allows you to transfer, manage and encrypt your files via a dual-interface USB drive.

What’s more convenient than having a flash drive? A flash drive that can connect to either USB-C and Lightning with no need for cables. The iKlips C is a MFi-Certified storage solution that fits in the palm of your hand. Also, instead of having to bring a multitude of cables you can just pop off the cap on the end you want to use, and voila! file transfer can be initiated.

iKlips C Apple Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive

All your files can be protected with Face ID, Touch ID or password. Multiple file format support means you can use it on any device regardless of operating system.

The iKlips C Apple Lightning/USB-C Flash Drive normally costs $179 and $299 for the 128 and 256GB variant respectively, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $139.99 and $219. You get up to 26% off with our deal.