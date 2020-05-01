iMazing iOS Device Manager is now available for just $14

Managing the mobile data on your Mac or Windows PC is not an easy task. Not all the tools give you the freedom to manage the data of your iPhone, iPad, or iPod the way you want. It is why you should look for a tool that gives you full control over data management.

iMazing iOS Device Manager

The best tool for iPhone, iPod, or iPad management on your PC or Mac is “iMazing 2: iOS Device Manager.” It is a powerful tool and now it is available at even a lower price than before. With this deal here you can buy it only for $14.99 instead of $89.99. It means this deal offers you a huge $75 discount.

With the help of iMazing, you can transfer files between your iOS devices and your Windows PC or Mac with a USB or without a USB using a wireless connection. With this tool, you can also print, save, and export messages. It can also do the same for your WhatsApp chats.

It has an easy interface that allows you to copy your audio and video files between iOS devices and Mac or PC. You can also export pictures and videos without iTunes or iCloud. You can easily backup your mobile data on PC or Mac and restore it later. With this tool, you can also move your PDFs and other eBooks from your iOS devices to PC or Mac.

It is an all-in-one data management tool for your iOS devices. Now you have a chance to save even more when you buy iMazing through iOS Device Manager with a Universal License for both Mac and Windows PC with this deal. Buy it only for $14.99!