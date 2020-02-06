Carry all your tech and essentials with the Incase ICON Backpack

Haider Ali Khan
Incase ICON Backpack with a human

iLounge has a special deal on the Incase ICON Backpack, which allows you to carry all your gear in a tough, yet stylish pack.

Incase ICON Backpack

Take one look at the ICON Backpack and you’ll be assured that it will carry all your tech and essentials and keep them safe. Inside, multiple compartments organize your things into categories such as files, folders, and documents, tech accessories, your laptop, tablet, smartphone, and power bank, among others. There’s a special side-access pocket for iPads and a hip pocket with a built-in cable for access to Bluetooth speakers or portable batteries.

Incase ICON Backpack

Bringing all your stuff can make for a heavy pack, and here’s where the Incase ICON shines. Padded and adjustable shoulder straps distribute weight evenly and provide excellent comfort even on long trips. High-quality nylon material won’t fray and fade and staves off everyday elements such as dust, dirt, and grime.

The Incase ICON is normally priced at $199.95, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $59.99. You get 69% off with our deal.

