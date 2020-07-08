Get 39% Off on the Innotech Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Scale, BMI Analyzer & Health Monitor

If you want to live a healthy life then you need to keep track of various aspects of your body. You need to keep track of your weight, muscle mass, body fat, and many other things. To make sure that you stay fit and lose weight if it increases, you need to train yourself. To train yourself and perform the proper exercise you should measure your body weight, body mass, body fat, etc. regularly.

Now with the technological advances, you have an amazing device that will provide you nine precise ways to calculate your various body measurements. With the Innotech Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale with BMI Analyzer & Health Monitor, you can have a look into your body fat, weight, muscle mass, water, BMR, BMI, bone mass, protein, and visceral fat.

All you need is to place your feet on the device and it will send all the measurements to your mobile phone. You need to connect the Innotech Scale app via Bluetooth to get all the readings.

This device uses bioelectric impedance analysis to calculate various body measurements. It has a comprehensive smart system that stores the data and also allows you to read the data in the future. It has a simple design and is suitable for indoors. With this device, you can keep track of 10 users.

When you buy the Innotech Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale with BMI Analyzer & Health Monitor through this deal you get 39% off. You can buy it only for $41.9 instead of $69.95. 

Buy it now
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
