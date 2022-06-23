Intego Washing Machine X9: One-Time Lifetime Purchase is 50% Off

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Daily Deals

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Intego Washing Machine X9, which allows you to clean up your Mac fast.

Intego Washing Machine X9

The Intego Washing Machine X9 lives up to its name, with a one-click button to clear out all duplicate and unwanted files on your Mac. Afterwards, your computer will run smoother and you’ll have more space for documents, photos and necessary files.

The X9 Mac Cleaner is a handy and versatile tool and can be used easily. You can customize deletion criteria and reclaim the files you want just as quickly. The app works on macOS 10.12 or any Mac OS X or macOS computer. The one-time license works on a single device and supports future updates.

The Intego Washing Machine X9: One-Time Lifetime Purchase normally costs $40, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $19.99. You get 50% off with our deal. Buy it today!

Buy it now
Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.