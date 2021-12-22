iPhone 13 Pro Battery Case 5000mAh, 8000mAh, 10000mAh is 25% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the iPhone 13 Pro Battery Case, which allows you to take your smartphone experience and battery lifespan further than ever.

Get a case and a built-in power bank with the iPhone Battery Case. The ZeroLemon SlimJuicer extends your iPhone 13’s battery life not just for a few minutes, but hours, thanks to the option of 5,000, 8,000 or a whopping 10,000mAh battery pack.

Led indicators are built in the case and serve to show the battery’s status. There’s a durable connector that you connect to your phone, and a power button so you can dictate whether to charge or not. As a case, the SlimJuicer does the job and protects your smartphone from scratches, bumps and wear and tear.

The iPhone 13 Pro Battery Case comes in 5000, 8000 and 1000mAh variants and costs $39, $64 and $64 respectively, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.99, $54.99 and $54.99. You get 25% off with our deal. Get it today!