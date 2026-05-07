iPhone Air Magsafe Battery Is $39 Off

The MagSafe Battery can be used to fully charge your iPhone Air allowing you to keep charged and powered on the go. It features 12W of fast charging and 25W of charging when connected to a power adapter of 25W or higher.

The MagSafe Battery has been made exclusively for your iPhone Air made to fit in your pocket, and it feels good when you place it on your hand. You get about 65% charge for the iPhone Air to increase the battery life of your gadget.

You can strategically charge your iPhone Air throughout the day so your device never runs out of charge. You can use it in emergencies and to cure your boredom when you are outside.

Accommodate the charging needs of your iPhone Air with the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $39 off on Amazon today!