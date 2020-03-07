Charge your iPhone, iPad or iPod with the SuperMini 10,000mAh power bank [Deal]

Are you one of those people who do not like to take sizeable mobile charging devices while traveling? A portable charger that has a capacity of 10,000mAh will not be small. Holding it in your hands or carrying it is not easy. Now you can buy the super 10,000mAh mini charger and the supercharging cord USB-C to lighting cable for only $57.99.

What if there was a solution to this problem? What if you have a portable charger that does not take too much space but offers the same changing capacity that allows you to use your phones for several days? You are lucky because you not only have the solution but also at a meager price.

SuperMini 10,000mAh Charger + SuperCord USB-C to Lightning Cable

The Super Mini charger is small in size yet has a capacity of 10,000mAh. It is also lightweight and 3.1 inches in size. Now you can supercharge the battery to double capacity with this credit-card-sized power pack with the fast charging braided super cord.

The charger comes in red color, and the changing cord is in gray. The cable is 3.3 meters in length, which makes it perfect for your travels. You also get a 2-year manufacturer guarantee.

So, if you have trouble buying large capacity USB chargers for your Smartphones, do not worry. This deal covers your needs in the best way possible. You get to enjoy long-lasting battery hours with 49% discounts. You will only need to pay $57.99 instead of the original price of $114.98.