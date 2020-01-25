Get 50% off on the iRingg Ringtone Creator for Mac

iLounge has a special deal on the iRingg Ringtone Creator for Mac, which allows you to create a custom ringtone and send it to your iPhone with a single click.

iRingg Ringtone Creator for Mac

Tired of browsing through ringtone apps and not getting what you want? Why not try the DIY route with iRingg, a ringtone creator that also functions as an iTunes alternative. With iRingg, you can now send your new ringtone to your iPhone without having to connect via iTunes. What’s more, you can add sound effects and transfer the finished product wirelessly via Wi-Fi.

Your only limit is your imagination- iRingg allows you to create virtually any ringtone you want as long as it’s on the world wide web. Hit ‘export’ and show off your new audio notification to your friends and family!

The iRingg Ringtone Creator for Mac normally costs $19.95, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $9.95. You get 50% off with our deal.