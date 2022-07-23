JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 49% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, which allows you to experience JBL Signature Sound at a discounted price.

The brand JBL is synonymous with excellent audio quality, and it shows in the Live Free TWS Earbuds. Active Noise Cancelling technology removes all other background and environmental noise, while Smart ambient lets you become aware of your surroundings and carry a conversation without the device leaving your ears.

Connectivity is seamless the moment you open the case, thanks to Fast Pair. The Bluetooth headphones offers up to 21 hours of playback, which should be good enough for daily music and content consumption. The case is also Qi compatible so you can charge with ease.

The JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones normally cost $149.95 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $74.99. You save an amazing 49% off with our deal. Buy it today!