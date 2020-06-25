Kami 1080P Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Home Camera Kit is 37% Off

Kami 1080P Wire-Free Indoor:Outdoor Home Camera Kit

Are you looking for a security camera for your home or office? There are hundreds of camera kits available but not all of them offer high-quality recording.

Kami 1080P Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Home Camera Kit

If you wish to protect your home with a good quality camera that offers a 1080p resolution, then you should buy the Kami 1080P Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Home Camera Kit. When you buy it here, with this deal you get a 37% discount on the kit. You can now purchase it for $74.99 instead of $119.99.

Once you install these security cameras you will get a crystal clear image, thanks to its 1080p resolution. It also offers great quality even in low light conditions. It is a hassle-free way to protect your home. It is a wireless camera, which means you do not have to install any works.

It works using a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery. It also has enhanced night-vision. The camera offers a wide view angle up to 140 degrees with Full HD 1920×1080 resolution.

It is a complete kit, which also has a built-in speaker and microphone.  Now you can get a two-way conversation to ward-ff the guests that you do not want at your home. The security system also sends alerts whenever it detects motion or abnormal sound. Also, the camera is water-resistant, so now you do not have to worry about the weather.

So, now you have a chance to protect your home with a complete security camera kit. Buy the Kami 1080P Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Home Camera Kit only for $74.99 with this deal.  

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
