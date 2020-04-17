It is important to protect your data. If you run a business then it is even more important to secure the devices that you use for your business transactions. To protect your data on your Smartphone or any other device you must have the top-rated password manager.

Keeper Unlimited Password Manager

The Keeper Unlimited Password Manager is the ultimate solution for keeping your data safe from breaches and protecting them with the high-grade passwords.

With this deal here you can now get a one-year subscription for Keeper Unlimited Password Manager for only $23.99 instead of $29.99. This app has more than 10 million downloads from the app store. Also, it has 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 135,000 reviews.

This app allows you to create strong passwords for your devices. It has a KeeperFill ® which automatically fills your passwords. It also allows you to set log-ins through your fingerprints and Face IDs. It also comes with a two-factor authentication which means extra security.

It also stores & access unlimited payment and identity information. You can add five emergency contacts for emergencies. You can use this application on tablets, smartphones, and computers.

So, why not grab this deal and protect your devices using strong passwords. With this deal, you get 20% off on Keeper Unlimited Password Manager.