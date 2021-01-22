KeySmart TaskPad is 25% off

iLounge has a special deal on the KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad, which allows you to spruce up your work desk with a wireless charger and stylish desk pad in one.

Add style, function, and convenience to your work desk when you get the KeySmart TaskPad. A generous spread of premium leather can be used as a surface for your keyboard, smartphone, and notebook. It’s scratch-proof, water-resistant, and easy to clean. Underneath is a wireless Qi charger capable of delivering up to 10 watts of power for your iPhone. You won’t need a mousepad or wrist rest because it has that, too.

The KeySmart Taskpad is an organizer, cushion and Qi charger and offers a minimal footprint. The best part is it won’t take up any space- simply throw out your mousepad, charging cable and organizer and get it instead.

The KeySmart TaskPad normally costs $119 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $89.99. You get 25% off with our deal.