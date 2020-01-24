Track your kids in real-time with the KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone

iLounge has a special deal on the KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone, which allows you to monitor your children’s location using real-time GPS technology.

Worried that your kids might get lost and want to keep them safe at all times? The KidsConnect GPS Tracker Phone is a solution worthy of your consideration. It has Wi-Fi, LBS and GPS connectivity and real-time tracking via iOS or Android apps.

KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone

Your kids can make calls on the pre-programmed numbers that support up to 15 entries. Moreover, it has Voice Monitoring, GeoFencing, SOS and location history so you won’t need another device to effectively keep tabs on your loved ones.

The Tracker Phone comes in Black or White and includes a sim card, lanyard, wall plug and a USB-C cable for charging. The KidsConnect KC2 normally costs $129.95, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $99.95. You get 23% off with our deal.