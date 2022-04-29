KonnectzIT Pro Plan Subscription is 85% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the KonnectzIT Pro Plan Subscriptions, which allows you to automate most of your daily workflows in a single, easy to use platform.

KonnectzIT gives you seamless automation and building of workflows, with plenty of useful features and hundreds of app integrations. You can add ConvertKit, Gmail, Slack and more, with a silo that can hold various methods such as webhook, API and OAuth.

With the platform you can create custom processes, perform actions and transfer data from apps and without having to learn code. Last but not the least, the cloud-based program doesn’t require a client connection or software download. The dashboard gives you commonly used actions such as folder organization, progress tracking and drag-and-drop mechanics.

KonnectzIT Pro Plan subscriptions start at $180 for a 1-year subscription and $360 and $540 for 2- and 3-years, respectively, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39.99, $59.99 and $79.99 for the 1, 2 and 3-year subscriptions, respectively. You can get up to 85% off with our deal. Buy it today!