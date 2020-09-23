Lenso Cube 1080P Pocket Projector is 61% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Lenso Cube 1080p Pocket Projector, which allows you to enjoy movies, shows and videos on a theatre-like screen.

Pocket projectors have evolved so much that you can now have a cinema right in your own home. Case in point- the Lenso Cube is a powerful mini projector that can throw up to 120 inches of videos in stunning 1080p resolution.

Lenso Cube 1080P Pocket Projector

The top sports a touch display so you can control the device without needing additional input accessories. It’s compatible with more than 3,600 apps and has screen mirroring, AirPlay and Bluetooth, as well as a few wired port options.

The 2 hour battery life and built in speakers make it a true on-the-go projector. Best of all, the Lenso Cube only measures 2 inches on all sides and can be easily stored in your bag, backpack or pocket.

The Lenso Cube 1080p Pocket Projector normally costs $799 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $309.99. You get 61% off with our deal.