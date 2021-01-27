Lightkey Pro: Lifetime Subscription is 52% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software, which allows you to type less and achieve a higher efficiency and productive level.

Lightkey Pro is an AI-powered text prediction software that covers 85 languages. This means you’ll be able to type much faster than ever and without having to input each letter to form words.

Highlights of the text predictive software include real-time suggestions, predicting up to the next twelve words and a databank of languages spread across industries and categories such as academia, law, finance, business, technology and more.

Lightkey Pro natively supports Google Chrome apps, as well as MS Office apps such as Word, Outlook and others. There’s an intuitive dashboard so you can check productivity metrics anytime.

The Lightkey Pro: Lifetime Subscription normally costs $169 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $79.99. You get 52% off with our deal.