Get the LINK UV Self-Cleaning Water Bottle for $75

We at iLounge have a special deal on the LINK UV Self-Cleaning Water Bottle, which allows you to enjoy your favorite beverage in its optimal temperature.

Disinfect your drinking bottle with just a press of a button and keep your drink nice and cold or hot and delicious for hours with the self-cleaning water bottle from Link. The product uses a patented UV-C light to destroy germs, bacteria and viruses, making hydrating safer.

You also get high quality insulation to keep your coffee, tea or hot beverage hot for up to 8 hours, and your iced coffee, water, juice and other drinks cold for up to 18 hours. The self-sterilizing bottle is FDA approved, and it only takes a minute to fully disinfect.

Included is a 30-day warranty and color options White or Black, depending on your preference. The Link UV Self-Cleaning Water Bottle is normally priced at $85, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $75. You get 11% off or a $10 savings with our deal.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
