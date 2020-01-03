Live Home 3D Pro for Mac is now 57% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Live Home 3D Pro for Mac, which allows you to design your home using an award-winning Mac software.

Every home design project will need the right software, and the Live Home 3D Pro is just the right app for that. It’s packed with useful and intuitive features for those who want to build something as simple as a garden shed or a major renovation, like adding a room. More than two thousand materials and 3D objects are at your disposal.

Live Home 3D Pro for Mac

Create 2D designs using point and click tools, edit objects to and from SketchUp Pro and Live Home, and add custom light source or control direction, glow and attenuation. It’s the Gold Award Winner of TopTenReviews and an excellent choice for DIYers and home renovation experts alike.

The Live Home 3D Pro for Mac normally costs $69.99 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.99. You get 57% off with our deal.