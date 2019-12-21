The Wi-Fi indoor security camera by LizaTech is now 55% off

iLounge has a special deal on the LizaTech 720p Wi-Fi Indoor Security Camera with Voice Control, which allows you to keep tabs on your home using voice control, motion detection and night vision.

Looking to take your home security to the next level? The LizaTech 720p CCTV camera can help. The wireless HD camera connects via Wi-Fi to ensure an always-on monitoring status, with features such as motion detection, night vision and voice control. It packs a long-lasting battery life and is small enough to fit anywhere.

LizaTech 720p Wi-Fi Indoor Security Camera with Voice Control

With the 720p security cam from LizaTech you’ll be able to speak with loved ones, caretakers and the babysitter through the internet and the device’s 2-way audio system. It’s compatible with Google Chromecast and Alexa Echo Show for unparalleled convenience.

The LizaTech HD Wi-Fi Security Camera with Voice Control normally costs $99.99, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $44.99. Enter the promo code ‘MERRYSAVE15‘ and enjoy an additional 15% off in the process. That’s more than 55% off with our deal.