LutiBand Smartwatch: The next generation of Medical Alert devices are 41% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the LutiBand Smartwatch, which allows you to have an always-connected medical device on your wrist.

LutiBand is a cutting-edge medical smartwatch designed to function without the need for a smartphone. It has an international 4G sim for location tracking, calls and emergency services, as well as biometric sensors to check for blood oxygen, body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure.

The smartwatch also has useful features such as reminders on medication and scheduling, a digital medical ID and the ability to see audio and text messages. It’s the first wearable to have a first responder integration and shares Apple Watch fall detection and activity tracking solutions.

LutiBand Smartwatch – The Next Generation Medical Alert Device normally costs $169 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $99.99. You get an amazing 41% off with our deal. Discover the potential of LutiBand today!