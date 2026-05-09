Daily Deals

M4 iPad Air is $79 off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iPad Air is $79 off

The iPad Air has been given the M4 chip, allowing for steady performance, multitasking, and giving you advanced graphics when gaming. It is also powered by Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep you organized and get through your daily workload.


It is compatible with accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, turning your device into your personal canvas for commissions or projects and makes taking notes and essay writing easier as you turn your iPad into a mini computer.

M4 iPad Air is $79 off

It features a 12MP Wide Back and 12MP Center Stage Camera to capture videos and photos in 4K. Enjoy an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with features like ultralow reflectivity, True Tone, and P3 Wide Color for a more immersive viewing experience. Graphics and movies look stunning.

Grab the refreshed M4 iPad Air for $79 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with... Buy on Amazon

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