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M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $199 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $199 Off

The latest M5 MacBook Pro features a faster CPU, Unified memory, and the M5 chip for next-generation speed, power, and performance. Each core features a Neural Accelerator built-into them.


The device is made for Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep you organized and zoom through your workload and provides you with groundbreaking security and privacy protections, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data in your device.

M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $199 Off

The device features a six-speaker sound system featuring Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience, placing sound all around you when playing games or watching movies. Paired with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, you also get an immersive viewing experience, making everything you see from video game graphics, movies, and photos look vibrant and bright.

The device has a battery life that can last all day, so you can be productive on the go without worrying about a drop in performance.

The revamped M5 MacBook Pro is 16GB/1TB is $199 off on Amazon. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for AI, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Silver Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for AI,... Buy on Amazon

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