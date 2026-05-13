M5 MacBook Pro 32GB/1TB is $300 Off

The MacBook Pro has been given the M5 chip for next-generation speed and performance, with each major component of the device, including Apple Silicon, made to run heavy AI workloads such as LLM training and inference. Each core features a built-in Neural Accelerator.

The device features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display featuring a 1 million to 1 contrast, 1000 nits of sustained brightness, and 1600 nits of peak brightness, making everything you see from game graphics, videos, photos, and movies look stunning.

The device features a 12MP center stage camera and three studio-quality mics so you sound and look your best when you use the device for meetings and recordings. Elevate your experience by pairing the display with a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, placing sound all around you.

Grab the strong M5 MacBook Pro 32GB/1TB for $300 off on Amazon today!