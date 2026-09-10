Daily Deals

M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off

The Mac Studio has been revamped with the M5 Max chip for next-generation AI capabilities to blitz through workflows and creative projects efficiently, with the GPU cores featuring Neural Accelerators built into them.


Major components and Apple Silicon enable the device to handle demanding AI workloads, such as running large LLM models directly on the Mac Studio, and it features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and multitask effortlessly, and runs on macOS.

M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off

The device is measured at 7.7-inches, a compact and powerful device that you could fit into your setup without taking up too much space and making it look out of place. It stays cool with an Advanced Thermal System, so you are not distracted, and it prevents overheating.

Grab the M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB with a pre-order discount of $49 off on Amazon today!

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