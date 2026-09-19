Daily Deals

M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced

By Samantha Wiley
M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is the next-generation Ultra watch by Apple, featuring the most accurate heart rate sensing available on wearables, and can now measure HRV to provide you with insight into recovery and stress.


The smartwatch has a readiness feature so you know when to test yourself or take a rest day by providing you with a clear score to identify how capable you are for the day based on vitals, sleep, and your recent activity.

M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced

The wearable device is a very strong fitness partner that features dual-frequency GPS, Custom Workouts, training load, Heart Rate Zones, and Pacer, and tracks distance that you have run, mountain biking, triathlons, and strength training. The watch features Audio Intelligence and Siri AI to summarize conversations made with Live Rewind, and the new revamped Siri will be available on the watch.

Enjoy a pre-order discount of $19 off for the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 rolling out on September 18!

No products found.


Latest News
The M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off
The M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Reference Image Feature Process
Apple Reference Image Feature Process
1 Min Read
Apple Eyeing a Return to the Server Market
Apple Eyeing a Return to the Server Market
1 Min Read
SK Hynix Looking to Branch Out in the United States
SK Hynix Looking to Branch Out in the United States
1 Min Read
M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced
M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced
1 Min Read
iMac with Intel Processor Now Deemed Vintage by Apple
iMac with Intel Processor Now Deemed Vintage by Apple
1 Min Read
Benchmark Score for M5 Ultra Chip Revealed
Benchmark Score for M5 Ultra Chip Revealed
1 Min Read
The Anker 3in1 Prime Foldable MagSafe Charger is $14 Off
The Anker 3in1 Prime Foldable MagSafe Charger is $14 Off
1 Min Read
New Firmware for AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 Released
New Firmware for AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 Released
1 Min Read
Lawsuit Against Apple Dismissed by Elon Musk
Lawsuit Against Apple Dismissed by Elon Musk
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPadOS and iOS 27 Now Ready For Download
iPadOS and iOS 27 Now Ready For Download
1 Min Read
Lost your password?