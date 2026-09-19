M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is the next-generation Ultra watch by Apple, featuring the most accurate heart rate sensing available on wearables, and can now measure HRV to provide you with insight into recovery and stress.

The smartwatch has a readiness feature so you know when to test yourself or take a rest day by providing you with a clear score to identify how capable you are for the day based on vitals, sleep, and your recent activity.

The wearable device is a very strong fitness partner that features dual-frequency GPS, Custom Workouts, training load, Heart Rate Zones, and Pacer, and tracks distance that you have run, mountain biking, triathlons, and strength training. The watch features Audio Intelligence and Siri AI to summarize conversations made with Live Rewind, and the new revamped Siri will be available on the watch.

Enjoy a pre-order discount of $19 off for the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 rolling out on September 18!

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