Mac DVDRipper Pro is 69% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Mac DVDRipper Pro, which allows you to convert and back up any DVD in your collection to a convenient format.

The Mac DVDRipper Pro is an all-in-one DVD conversion tool that can back up any DVD. More than that, it can trim and upscale the video from SD or DVD to super resolution. The software allows you to copy the entire content into a blank DVD or just the movie or shows so you can save it for later viewing. The resulting video can be watched on any compatible device, including the Apple TV, iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

In addition, you can send the video straight to your iTunes or remove subtitles as you prefer. Quality of life video encoding and global speed options make conversion a snap.

The Mac DVDRipper Pro normally costs $49 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $14.99. You get 69% off with our deal!