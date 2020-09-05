MacX Video Converter Pro: Lifetime License is now 74% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the MacX Video Converter Pro: Lifetime License, which allows you to edit, convert, resize and download videos up to 5x faster.

Why settle for slow video conversion speeds when you can get blistering fast processing with the MacX Video Converter Pro?

The all-in-one tool covers everything you need in regards to video processing- a screen recorder, editor, compressor, and converter, as well as a slideshow maker. It supports more than 370+ codec libraries on audio and video aspects and can reach up to 8K UHD clips.

MacX Video Converter Pro: Lifetime License

Hardware accelerated HEVC transcoding means no more waiting, high CPU usage and hang-ups, and your video comes out with zero noise, pixelation and other unwanted stuff.

MacX Video Converter Pro is hailed ‘a fantastic tool’ by MacWorld, and Engadget says the software has the ‘widest codec support’. The conversion software normally costs $59, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $14.99. You get 74% off with our deal.