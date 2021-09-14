MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Magnetic Floating Stand is 35% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand, which allows you to wirelessly charge all your essential devices with minimal footprint.

The MagStack Foldable charger is the ultimate in portability. Folded down, it’s just the size of an Apple Watch, which means you won’t ever have space for this accessory. Folding it out reveals three square pods, all of which can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. But wait- fold it in a triangle shape and you can watch videos or look at your smartwatch and iPhone in hands-free mode!

The 3 wireless charging spots allow for simultaneous charging. It’s compatible with MagSafe technology and Qi as well, on up to 15W for Bluetooth earbuds and Android phones. You’ll only need a single cable and this unit to charge on the go.

The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Magnetic Floating Stand normally costs $69, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $44.99. You get 35% off with our deal.